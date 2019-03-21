|
|
Rebecca Kay Calebrese (Becky)
March 3, 1953 - March 13, 2019
Rebecca Calebrese (66) passed away on March 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, following a short but hard-fought battle with the most aggressive form of lung cancer. Born March 3, 1953 to Leonard and Eulalia Ure in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from Bountiful High school in 1971 and held a Masters degree from The University of La Verne. She was a retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4) for the United States Army.
Becky was a very loving and loyal person who was wise beyond words. She found pleasure in discussing current events, loved warm weather and had a real zest for bargain hunting. Becky is survived by her children; Bridget Black (Peter) and Ryan McManigal; siblings, DeEtta MacFarlane (Craig) and Melinda Kunde (Charles); her lifelong friend; Vel Carter (Lee); 12 nieces and nephews, and 3 grandchildren; Dustin, Jacob and Aubrey. Preceded in death by her younger siblings; Lenora Pratt, Galen Ure, and her loving parents. Graveside and a 21-gun salute ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 31, at 1:00 pm if you plan to attend check back here for an updated time. It will be at Bountiful City Cemetery 2224 S 200 W Bountiful UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019