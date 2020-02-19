|
Rebecca Loveless Nielson Hayes Anderson
1942 - 2019
Rebecca Loveless Nielson Hayes Anderson of Arlington, Texas passed into eternal life on June 25, 2019 after more than 14 years on dialysis and suffering a broken hip the month before.
She was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to Reed Huntsman and Beal Frances Loveless Nielson (who had survived the attack on Pearl Harbor the previous December) on May 18, 1942. Granddaughter of Justin Elmer and Mary Frances Johnston Loveless; granddaughter of Martin Alfred and Lavenia Huntsman Nielson. Baptism and First Communion at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She grew up living in many places due to her father's naval career. Becky graduated from the American Academy in Athens, Greece on June 10, 1960. She met her first husband, Paul Dean Hayes (divorced/deceased) of West Virginia while living in Athens with her parents. They married in the Roman Catholic Church on April 6, 1961 at the 7206th Chapel in Athens, Greece. After moving back to Salt Lake City in 1963 with her parents and two sons, she graduated from Stevens-Henager College on June 19, 1965. She married David Brandt Anderson of Washington state on July 27, 1966 at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, Salt Lake City. They had one daughter before moving the family to Texas in 1969. Becky worked in school cafeterias for many years, becoming a manager and serving in leadership positions in her professional association.
Preceded in death by her parents and her brother Karl Elmer Nielson. Followed in death by her husband (08-21-19). Survived by her children Daniel L. B. Nielson (and his husband Richard C. Evans) of Santa Maria, California; Justin Reed of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Debra S. Smith (and her husband Mike) of Waxahachie, Texas. Also survived by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Interment Friday February 21st at 10:00 a.m., Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery; 2350 East 1300 South; Salt Lake City. Her earthly remains will rest next to her husband and near her paternal grandparents and great grandparents (James Ames and Eunice Emily Pritchett Huntsman).
O Mary, Mother of God and Mother of mercy, pray for her.
