Reed Gene Robertson

1936 ~ 2020

A fond farewell to Reed Gene Robertson. He was born on February 22, 1936 in Spanish Fork, UT to Mary Zella (Nielsen) Robertson and Reed Ogilvey Robertson, being the first of four children. He grew up mainly in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School in 1954. He served in the US Air force from 1956 to 1959 as an airplane mechanic. While he was stationed at St. Lawrence, KS he met and fell in love with Mary Carolyn Blosser. They were married on June 24, 1960 in Salt Lake City, UT where they lived there the remainder of their lives. He worked at Hercules Aerospace (now part of Northrup Grumann) as a rocket motor tester for 35 years before retiring in 1998.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and motor boating. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and ATV's. He was a skilled woodworker whose many projects filled homes of extended family members over the years. Gene will be best known for his kindness and service to others and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. In later years, he spent many hours updating genealogy along with modernizing and cataloging family photography.

He is survived by his sisters Mary Robertson and Linda Robertson, son Tom Robertson (Rosie) and grandchildren Mackensie Felix, Sierra Wilensky, Reed D. Robertson and Rowena Robertson. Preceded in Death by his parents Reed Robertson and Zella (Nielsen) Robertson, his sister LaNila Marchant (William) and his daughters Melissa Anne Wilensky (Peter) and Susie Jeanne Felix (Ken).



