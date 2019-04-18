Home

Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:15 PM - 1:45 PM
Ricks Creek LDS Chapel
1475 N. 50 E.
Centerville, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Ricks Creek LDS Chapel
1475 N. 50 E.
Centerville, UT
Reed Kay Davis Obituary
Reed Kay Davis, age 86, of Centerville, Utah, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in Logan, Utah on September 11, 1932 to Henry Floyd Davis and Anna Laura Skousen, he was the youngest of three children.
Reed is survived by his five children, Byron (Becky), Dianne (Blair), Brent (Linda), Merilee (Troy), Melinda (Russ); a sister, Bonnie Thomas; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Palmer Davis, his parents, sister, Carol Dangerfield, and great-granddaughter, Elisa Pollary.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ricks Creek LDS Chapel, 1475 N. 50 E., Centerville, Utah. A viewing will be held Saturday prior to services at the chapel from 12:15-1:45 p.m. Interment will be at Centerville City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.rusosnmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019
