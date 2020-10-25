1/
Reed Lynn McMillan
1939 - 2020
Reed Lynn McMillan passed away on October 16, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 81. Reed was born September 1, 1939 in Murray, Utah to Michael Elmo McMillan and Travis Rose Haws McMillan.
Reed graduated from Murray High School, and he also received his bachelor's degree from the University of Utah. Reed also served in the United States Army.
Reed is survived by his brothers, Richard McMillan (Sandy, Utah) and Kay McMillan (Murray, Utah). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. He will also be greatly missed by his close friend, Carla Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Don, Deloy, Arden, and Ray; and his sister, Pat.
No services will be held but, in his remembrance, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
