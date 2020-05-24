|
1946 ~ 2020
Reed Stone Andrus Jr, 73, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. Reed is survived by his wife of 46 years, Christine Andrus, daughter Alison Sagas (Michael), son Matthew Andrus (Lizeth) and six grandchildren.
Reed was born November 28, 1946, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Reed and LaRue Andrus. He was an older brother to Christine Springman (John) and Maggie Fowler (Steve).
Reed was a kind and loving man who touched the minds and souls of all those who came into his life. From an early age he developed a passion for the written word. An avid reader and writer, he immersed himself in the unknown, the mysterious and the stars. He searched for monsters at 20,000 leagues, solved mysteries with the world's greatest detectives, and provided guided tours throughout history. He hunted horrors, traveled through time, and explored countless worlds beyond our own.
Reed enlisted in the United States Navy, and was honorably discharged after serving four years. He graduated from Murray High School in 1964 and Westminster College in 1973.
In June of 1973, he married Christine. A true family man, Reed doted on his wife and children, spending countless summers at his daughter's softball tournaments and countless weekends playing games with his son. He worked tirelessly to provide a good life for his loved ones, never wavering and never failing. He imparted wisdom with every word and made new friends at every appearance.
Reed will always be remembered as a man of principle. A man of compassion. A man of acceptance. A man of the world. A husband and a father, who taught us how to love, how to forgive, and how to strive to be better.
If you wish, please donate to Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, Utah in his name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020