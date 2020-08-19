Regina Hedwig Luff

1935 - 2020

Holladay, UT-Regina H. Luff, 85, passed away suddenly on August 17, 2020.

Regina was born on 7/1/35 to Friedrich and Maria Ruske in Neisse, Germany.

After surviving the horrors of WWII Germany during her childhood, Regina immigrated from Germany to the United States in 1956 in search of a new and better life. She graduated high school in 1979 and continued on to earn her college degree. She was a life long advocate of continual learning and had many interests, of which, birds, gardening and swimming were her favorites. She was lucky to travel extensively throughout the world with her husband Reid and enjoyed many adventures with him.

Pre-deceased by her husband Max J.A. Grundstein in 1984. Regina went on to marry Reid P. Luff to whom she was married from 1990 until his passing in 2018.

Regina is survived by her children Maria R. Raquepas (Joe) and Alfred T. Grundstein (Kim). Omi had the opportunity to spend many years with her granddaughters Jessica Williams and Ivy and Bella Grundstein, which brought her much joy! Jessica could make Omi's smile light up a room!

Regina was a life long member of the Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish in Holladay, Utah.

A small gathering of family and friends for her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Parish on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by internment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N St E. Funeral Directors: Neil O'Donnell & Sons.

Due to Covid-19, we ask that anyone attending the Funeral Mass wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.



