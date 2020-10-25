Reginald Kidman Stirk
1942 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Reginald Kidman Stirk - November 30, 1942 - October 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife Karen Styler Stirk, daughters Amy (Aaron) Aizad, Gina (Ben) Hunt, and grandchildren Ava, Asher, Aston and Alex Aizad and Avery, Shawn, Charlotte and Paige Hunt
We are grateful to those who tried to save his life and were with him when he left us. We are also grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have felt from family, friends and neighbors. Funeral services for immediate family will be Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 am and will be streamed live on Russon Mortuary & Crematory facebook page. For an extended obituary, go to www.russonmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity. Send memories of Reg to regmemories@gmail.com