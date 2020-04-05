Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Resources
More Obituaries for Reid Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reid Lorin Rice


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reid Lorin Rice Obituary
1924 ~ 2020
Reid passed away peacefully Sunday morning, March 29, 2020. He was the son of Delbert Lorin Rice and Mary Blotter Rice, born as the New Year's Baby on Jan. 1, 1924. He grew up in Logan, Utah, graduating from Logan High School. He loved his country and served well. He was an Air Force Pilot during World War II, stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. It was there he met Julia Thompson. They were married in 1945. She was his sweetheart from the day they fell in love until the day he died. After returning, he went to Utah State University and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He spent most of his career working at Thiokol in the space program. Reid and Julia had one daughter, Lucinda (Cindy) Rice Anderson and one son, Scott Lorin Rice.
Throughout his life he set an example of hard work. Whatever responsibility he had was accepted and given his full attention. Everyone knew they could count on Reid! His family was his treasure. He loved them dearly. He had not only a great impact on his two children's lives, but also on his grandchildren's lives. Throughout his life, he remained a committed, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, faithfully serving in many callings and Bishoprics.
He left us with a remarkable legacy and example of a life well lived, filled with service, sacrifice, love, and faith and patriotism. It is now our responsibility to follow in his footsteps and emulate his example throughout our lives.
He is survived by his dear wife, Julia and children, Cindy (David) Anderson and Scott (Beverly) Rice. He is also survived by his only sibling, Dixie Marie (Lee) Bradley and her two children, Terry (Careen) Bradley, and Dixie Le Bradley. He has eight grandchildren, Kurt (Misty) Anderson, Kelly (Deric) Henderson, Jacob (Stephanie) Anderson, Jenne (Christopher) Stanton, Robert (Stephanie) Anderson, Brooklyn (Matthew) Clark, Taylor (Amy) Rice and Lauren Rice. He has nineteen great grandchildren with one more on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family graveside service will not be held at this time, due to the current circumstances. A Celebration of his life will be held in his honor sometime in the future. Final arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -