Rella M. Gandy
1937 ~ 2019
Rella M. Sweat Gandy, born in Fruitland, UT on May 20, 1937, passed away on November 4, 2019 with loved ones at her side.
Rella leaves us memories of cooking, painting, music and a love for a good TV show. She taught us the ability to strongly believe and gave us the courage to stand by our values.
She leaves behind her four children: Terry (Riker) Atkinson, Rick Braithwaite, Buddy Braithwaite, and Danny (Jean) Braithwaite; along with 24 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and many more beloved family and friends. She has been reunited with her husband Sildem J. Gandy, whom she chose to be sealed with through the LDS Temple.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12th, at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South 1700 West, Bluffdale, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019