|
|
On January 25,2020, our precious sister Renata Angela Millet-Rigali, 54, born October 3, 1965, went to be with Jesus. She was born to Marguerite, and Louis Millet, and is survived by her siblings: London Millet, Taunya Millet, Micah Millet, Crystal Harvey, Nathan Millet, Aharon Millet, Sharon Kline, Delica Castaneda, Shanon Millet, Shila Smithson and by her ex-wife Virginia Rigali, who remained a loyal friend. A Memorial Service is to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah. Details TBD. Graduating from East High, SLC UT, in 1984, Renata first learned to sign, but could already speak clearly. Without relying on sign, she could lip read, and speak with perfection. She attended Gallaudet University, Washington DC, and later would earn her bachelor degree, become Miss Deaf Leather in 2002, and earn a Medical Massage Therapist Certification. Renata defended herself in court fighting for the rights of the deaf, who are discriminated against daily. Nevertheless, she dedicated herself to fasting, praying, and serving the lost, bringing blankets, food, and the gospel, to the homeless. Second only to God and her family, Renata fiercely loved, and cared, for her 2 boxers, Piperlime and Crush, faithful dogs, and loving companions. Renata met adversity in life with brevity, strength, and courage. She was funny, witty, outgoing, loving, yet never discouraged. She met life's challenges with fervor, and knew who her Lord, and Savior was, and that salvation was only through His blood sacrifice, on the cross. She was ready to go in spirit, but not in her love for us. "Renata, we cherish the moments we shared with you, the stories, the laughter, the fun, and the wit. We long to see your face, if for just one more day, and we know that nothing happens outside of His will, to those who call Him Lord. May you rest in peace, until that glorious Day when we meet again."
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020