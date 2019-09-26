Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Orchard 9th Ward Chapel
155 Coventry Way
North Salt Lake, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Renate Maria Tisch Eysser


1924 - 2019
Renate Maria Tisch Eysser Obituary
Renate Eysser
Jan 23, 1924 ~ Sept 21, 2019
Renate Marie Tisch Eysser, 95, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, in North Salt Lake, Utah.
Born January 23, 1924, in Schlierbach im Odenwald, Germany, to Friedrich Tisch and Caroline Schneider. Married Paul Eysser, October 9, 1943, in Nuernberg, Germany. Later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they endured the trials of WWII, facing long periods of separation, depravation, and danger.
Immigrated to the United States, May 1953, with their two children, starting a new life based on faith, due to their membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survived by children Gabriela (Joe) Richardson, and Rainer Eysser; grandchildren Jason (Nicole) Richardson, Amanda (Ted) Rigby, and Heidi (Evan) Reinhardt; great-grandchildren, Kate, Mia, Genevieve, Julianne, Marissa, Walker, Ari.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters-Margarethe, Ellen, and Luise.
A special thanks to Taeyoon and Kyesook for their loving care and to South Davis Home Health & Hospice.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Orchard 9th Ward Chapel, 155 Coventry Way, North Salt Lake, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday, Sept. 27th from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary 727 N. 400 E. and Sat. from 9:30-10:15 am at the Church prior to services. Interment Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019
