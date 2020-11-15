1/2
Renee Jane Sparks Weight
1936 - 2020

Renee Jane Sparks Weight
April 9, 1936 ~ November 9, 2020
Nanee "shuffled off to Buffalo" on November 9, 2020.
Renee was a sweet, kind and generous woman. She was loved not only by her family, but by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She was always spunky and full of life, she made friends easily.
Renee loved to travel and she ended her professional career happily working as a travel agent.
Renee dearly loved and missed her husband of 61 years, Neil, who passed away in January 2020. She also loved her children Vicki (Mark 1958 ~ 2013) and Scott (Leslie), her grandchildren Chris (Leslie), Logan, Connor (Dani) and Alex (1996 ~ 2019); and her two great grandchildren; Birdie Lu and Teddy.
Special thanks to Sunrise Senior Living of Holladay and her Sunrise Family there.
Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with her family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please go listen to some Frank Sinatra.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
