1932 ~ 2020
Renee Wintle Baxter passed away February 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born May 24, 1932 in Brigham City, Utah to Earl Joseph Wintle and Vernetta Hunsaker; the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Burley High School in 1950 where she excelled at music and drama. In May of 1953 she married Ardith Wayne Cash. They had two children before divorcing in 1965.
She worked for Mountain Bell for 20 years, retiring in 1981. In January of 1982 she married Thomas Eugene Baxter and moved to Washington. He passed away in 2008 and mom moved back to Utah. She always enjoyed movies, gardening and reading. Sadly those things were taken away from her in the last part of her life by dementia. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mom is survived by her son Robert Wayne (Pamela) Cash, Magna, her daughter K'lyn (Bill) Wilson, Bluffdale, six grandchildren Ryan, Jennifer, Nathan, Zachary, Heather and Ashley and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, granddaughter Natalee and both of her husbands.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Carrington Court Assisted Living and Rocky Mountain Hospice for taking care of her.
As per mom's request, there will be no viewing or funeral service.
Graveside services will be at the Honeyville City Cemetery on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020