|
|
Retta Whiteman Critchley was born August 25, 1940 to Joseph and Amy Whiteman in Blyth, Northumberland, England. She passed away in Bountiful, Utah on May 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Critchley, their four children, and 11 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, on May 27, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be May 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Woodland Hills Ward, 640 South 750 East in Bountiful. Friends may call before the service from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Full obituary and online condolences: www.russonmortuary.com/listings.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 25 to May 26, 2019