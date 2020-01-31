|
Reva Evans Stocking
1933 ~ 2020
Reva Evans Stocking passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in West Jordan, UT. Reva was born June 16, 1933 to Ralph and Lucille Blamires Evans in Salt Lake City, UT.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jordan Oaks 3rd Ward, 8117 S. Leslie Way (3905 W.) West Jordan, UT 84088. A viewing will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT 84065 and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Interment at the West Jordan Cemetery. For full obituary please see
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020