Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Reva Stocking
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jordan Oaks 3rd Ward
8117 S. Leslie Way (3905 W.)
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Jordan Oaks 3rd Ward
8117 S. Leslie Way (3905 W.)
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reva Stocking
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reva Evans Stocking


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reva Evans Stocking Obituary
Reva Evans Stocking
1933 ~ 2020
Reva Evans Stocking passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in West Jordan, UT. Reva was born June 16, 1933 to Ralph and Lucille Blamires Evans in Salt Lake City, UT.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jordan Oaks 3rd Ward, 8117 S. Leslie Way (3905 W.) West Jordan, UT 84088. A viewing will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT 84065 and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Interment at the West Jordan Cemetery. For full obituary please see
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -