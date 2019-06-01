Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Rex Arr Wilkins


Rex Wilkins
1936 ~ 2019
"GONE FISHING"
It is with heavy hearts the family of Rex Wilkins announces the passing of their loving husband, father, and grandfather on May 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Rex was born on August 20, 1936 in Hunter, Utah to Rodney and Fern Wilkins. He married the love of his life LuAnn on June 27, 1955. He worked for Jelco Inc. for many years, and Intermountain Farmers where he retired from.
Rex enjoyed spending time with his family both at home and in the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and sports enthusiast (Bears and Jazz). Rex was the biggest fan of John Wayne "The Duke".
Rex will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, LuAnn, and their children Debbie, Joyce (Joe), Scott (Anna), and Wendy. He will be greatly missed by his 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter Lisa; grandson Don; and sister Merle.
A viewing and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home located at 4330 South Redwood Road, West Valley City. The viewing will be from 10:30-11:45, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 noon. Graveside dedication will be at Murray City Cemetery located at 5490 South Vine St., Murray. Following services, a luncheon will be provided at LDS church located at 3500 South 6400 West, West Valley City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 1 to June 2, 2019
