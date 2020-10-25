1938 ~ 2020

Rex Bernard Dahlberg was born on July 8, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed away suddenly at his home in Santa Rosa Valley, California, on Saturday, October 10th, 2020. Rex was a loving husband, father, grand-father, brother and uncle. He was the son of Carl and Mildred (Winder) Dahlberg, growing up in the East Millcreek area near the beautiful Uinta mountains which he loved so much. One of his greatest adventures in life was when, as a teenager, he accomplished a seventeen day trek within the Uinta Mountain range completely alone. He attended Olympus high school and he remained in contact with many of his high school friends for most of his life. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed on the island of Oahu at Schofield Barracks for two years. Shortly after returning to Salt Lake City, he met his lovely bride to be, Nancy, in Liberty Park. Nancy resided in Southern California but had been attending Brigham Young University. Rex had spent some time in Southern California and really enjoyed the palm trees and beautiful climate. He had a desire of moving there one day to pursue a career. After meeting Nancy, the move became a quick reality. Rex and Nancy were married in California on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1963, where they began their journey in life together which included raising three children that he cherished. His career started in the savings and loan business. He worked at Valley Federal Savings and Loan in Van Nuys, California. This is where he met his longtime friend, John Green. Still the best of friends to this day. Rex then started a successful career with EJM Development Company building apartment and condominium developments in California and Arizona. In the 1990's, he built an Industrial Park in Salt Lake City which included Freight Terminals where his brother Kent occupied a space operating his business KD Delivery Systems. He always felt fortunate to have this special business relationship and extra time with his brother. Rex's passion in life was his work. But he enjoyed many activities outside of work which included golf, fishing and snow skiing. Vacations with family to their condominium in Deer Valley were among his favorite times. After many years of success as a real estate developer and after raising their three children, Rex and Nancy pursued their dreams of breeding and raising Thoroughbred race horses. They developed Dahlberg Farms in San Miguel, California, where they bred, sold and trained race horses and worked towards their goal of one day having a winner in the Kentucky Derby. Their greatest enjoyment over the years was sharing the experience of watching their horses cross the finish line with family and friends in attendance at Santa Anita, Hollywood Park and Del Mar race tracks. He also enjoyed summer racing at Wyoming Downs. Rex's brothers Jerry and Kent were also avid fans of horse racing. The three of them were on the phone most weeks planning their next strategy. Rex would bend the ear of whoever would listen when he talked about his favorite racing filly, Candy Factory. The whole family cherishes memories of many wonderful holiday visits to the ranch with their father and grandfather, playing with the horses and his golden retrievers.

Rex is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy Dahlberg; three children: Steve (Stephanie) Dahlberg, Tammy (Harley) Hoy and Debbie (Blair) Dahlberg-Sivertson; three grand-children: Curtis Dahlberg, Alexandra Dahlberg and Katherine Dahlberg; brother Jack and sisters Joy (Robert) Orton and Jana Figueroa and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. There is a niece and nephew in particular, Dustin and Samantha Figueroa of Camarillo, California, who Rex considered more like his grand- children because of their close bond in life. Rex is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Jerry and Kent.

His family and friends will always remember the sound of his cowboy boots walking across the wood floors at the ranch house and his large silver belt buckle which Nancy designed for him on their 25th wedding anniversary. Rex was very proud of his three children and their accomplishments and couldn't get enough of his grand children and the special times they spent together. He was committed to and believed in all that our great country stood for, flying the flag proudly on the ranch. Raising and lowering the flag each and every day with pride.

How do you describe a wonderful man, husband, father and friend? All you have to say is "REX".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store