Rex Dabling
1958 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we share with you the news that Rex Dabling passed away on July 18, 2020. Born August 27, 1958 in Provo, UT; he was the youngest of 5 children born to Richard and Elaine Dabling. Rex was a man full of love for people and the outdoors. He was at his best when skiing, riding his beloved mountain e-bike, or his e-skateboard. His favorite places were Capitol Reef and Yosemite. As a civil engineer with a passion for art, Rex was a true renaissance man. Survived by his sons, Theo and Gabe; daughter, Lindsie Baird (Jacob) and their 5 children; and his siblings, Lynne Fox (Andy Bailey), Marrien Nielsen (Steve Feree), Barbara Chumbley (Jeff), and Brian Dabling. Rex was married for over 22 years to Julie Peck-Dabling. Although recently divorced, they were still close and cared deeply for each other. Preceded in death by his parents, and sis-in-law, Lori Dabling.
For information on his service, please go to HolbrookMortuary.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
