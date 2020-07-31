It is with great sadness that we share with you the news that Rex Dabling passed away on July 18, 2020. Born August 27, 1958 in Provo, UT; he was the youngest of 5 children born to Richard and Elaine Dabling. Rex was a man full of love for people and the outdoors. He was at his best when skiing, riding his beloved mountain e-bike, or his e-skateboard. His favorite places were Capitol Reef and Yosemite. As a civil engineer with a passion for art, Rex was a true renaissance man. Survived by his sons, Theo and Gabe; daughter, Lindsie Baird (Jacob) and their 5 children; and his siblings, Lynne Fox (Andy Bailey), Marrien Nielsen (Steve Feree), Barbara Chumbley (Jeff), and Brian Dabling. Rex was married for over 22 years to Julie Peck-Dabling. Although recently divorced, they were still close and cared deeply for each other. Preceded in death by his parents, and sis-in-law, Lori Dabling.
For information on his service, please go to HolbrookMortuary.com