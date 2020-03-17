|
1956 ~ 2020
Born Ryan Paul Booth in March 1956, went in search of the flaming star of death in March 2020. Rhino "The Coors Guy" worked in the beer business most of his life. He had the unique ability to make everyone he met feel like they were his best friend for life. We can honestly say he will be truly missed. Because of the massive crowd that will gather to pay their respects, we will wait for a celebration of life until this virus is under control. "See ya, love ya, bye!"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020