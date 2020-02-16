|
|
Rhoda B. Christensen, age 92 passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born, May 31, 1927 to Charles and Leah Barfus Christensen in Mink Creek, Idaho. Rhoda graduated from Preston High School and LDS Business College. She pursued her career as a secretary for 56 years with Utah Wholesale Grocery, which later became Fleming Foods. Rhoda was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She is survived by her loving sister, Harriet B. Christensen of Salt Lake City. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Leah Christensen, her brother Charles Orvid Christensen, and his wife, Marlene Winn Christensen. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary located at 2350 East 1300 South Salt Lake City, UT beginning at 11:00 am. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 9:30 am to 10:45 am. Interment at the Mink Creek, Idaho Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020