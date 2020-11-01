Rhoda Ann Bierstedt

1933 - 2020

Rhoda Bierstedt (87) passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home. She was born August 9, 1933 to Gustav and Hazel Bierstedt.

Rhoda graduated from Mount Holyoak University with a degree in Math and Physics. She became an Elementary School Teacher and taught Kindergarten at Jackson Elementary in Salt Lake City, retiring in 1998.

As a convert, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Christmas was her favorite holiday. Through the years she decorated and donated trees for "Festival of Trees" from the 1970's - 2019.

She was a member of the Association for Childhood Education International, Alpha Delta Kappa, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Friends of the Greche.

A private dedication of the crypt was held on October 29, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Lawn.



