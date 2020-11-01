1/
Rhoda Bierstedt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhoda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhoda Ann Bierstedt
1933 - 2020
Rhoda Bierstedt (87) passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home. She was born August 9, 1933 to Gustav and Hazel Bierstedt.
Rhoda graduated from Mount Holyoak University with a degree in Math and Physics. She became an Elementary School Teacher and taught Kindergarten at Jackson Elementary in Salt Lake City, retiring in 1998.
As a convert, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Christmas was her favorite holiday. Through the years she decorated and donated trees for "Festival of Trees" from the 1970's - 2019.
She was a member of the Association for Childhood Education International, Alpha Delta Kappa, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Friends of the Greche.
A private dedication of the crypt was held on October 29, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Lawn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 582-1582
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Sunset Lawn

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved