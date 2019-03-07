|
November 20, 2018 ~
March 3, 2019
Rhylinn Aroha Wood returned to heaven on March 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving parents and family.
Rhylinn was born on November 20, 2018, to Cynthia Wood and Kenyon Kinnersley. She was eager to make her appearance in this world as she arrived nearly a month before her due date. She came home on Thanksgiving Day to her overjoyed family and friends, waiting with open arms to snuggle their new "little peanut." Rhylinn's favorite activities were spending time with her devoted family and her daily bath time with her mommy. She also loved Delta airplane rides with her daddy, her adorable baby elephant-themed nursery, and her Uncle Taylor's weekly basketball games. She was the cutest tiny girl and would often be fought over and passed around by all her adoring fans.
During her brief time on this earth, Rhylinn brightened the lives of all those around her with her sweet smiles, laughs, and snuggles. She was such a pleasant, good-natured baby and was her mommy and daddy's little princess. Rhylinn was blessed and surrounded by so many who loved and took care of her, especially her ever-supportive Grantsville family.
Rhylinn is survived by her parents; grandparents Brent and Tania Wood; uncle Taylor Wood; aunt Abigail Wood; great-grandparents Eugene and Eileen Wood; grandparents Douglas Kinnersley, Tamra Riley, and Amanda Kinnersley; aunt Natasha Kinnersley; uncles Wells, Calvin, Connor, and Lincoln Kinnersley; great-grandparents Joyce Kinnersley, Debra McGee, Norris Kay Johnson, and Donna Johnson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins from her Wood, Wihongi, and Kinnersley families. She left a lasting memory of sweetness, joy, and love in all of their lives. She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents Barney and Barbara Wihongi; grandma Desiree Kinnersley; and great-grandparents Jean Johnson, Russell Blair Kinnersley, and Richard McGee.
The prior visitation will be held on Monday, March 11 from 9:00-10:45 A.M. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel at 415 W. Apple Street, Grantsville, UT 84029. The interment will follow at Grantsville City Cemetery at 370 W. Main Street, Grantsville, UT 84029.
For those who wish to contribute, Rhylinn Wood has a donation account at America First set up in her name and a GoFundMe account set up under Baby Rhylinn Wood.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019