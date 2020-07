Or Copy this URL to Share

Ricard Douglas Jensen

April 2, 1935 ~ July 3, 2020

Santa Clara, UT-Our sweet, kind, and beloved great-grandfather, grandfather, and father, Ricard Douglas Jensen, 85, passed away peacefully in his Santa Clara home while surrounded by loved ones on July 3, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held at the Manti City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.



