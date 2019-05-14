Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Richard A. Bellew Obituary
Richard A Bellew
1943 ~ 2019
Richard Allen Bellew passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 30, 1943 to Jesse Allen Bellew and Genieve Piepgrass Bellew. He married Nancy Carter Thomas on January 1, 1972 in Elko Nevada.
Friends and family are invited to visit Thursday morning, May 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City. To read Richard's full obituary or post messages for the family please visit Holbrookmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 14, 2019
