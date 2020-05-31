Richard A. Kener
1939~2020
Rich passed away peacefully with his wife and children at his side on May 29, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born on July 19, 1939 in Salt Lake City to loving parents Ed and Ida Kener. He is survived by his wife Toni Jones Kener and children Gordon (Deb) Kener, and Katie (Danny) Boyle. Also survived by his siblings Jack (Cynthia) Kener and Nancy Anderson. He especially loved all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He graduated from South High School in 1957 where he loved playing baseball and basketball. His respect and love for his teammates has always been admired. He later enjoyed coaching young men in baseball for years. His fiery competitiveness combined with his desire to win was unbelievable. He went on to have a career as a master electrician with Wasatch Electric for 47 years. The friends and colleagues he worked with were like family. He was so proud to have associated with so many wonderful people.
Rich's sense of humor, love, and faith were the foundation of his character. He could make us laugh with his funny one-liners and show his tender side by giving us his heart. He was always there when we needed him the most. His faith in God was unwavering and he lived whole-heartedly. He had a way of making each of us feel like we were the most important with his charm and genuine interest.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many capacities and was married in the Salt Lake Temple to the love of his life. Rich and Toni were married for 60 years. They enjoyed traveling, attending their grandchildren's activities, and hosting family parties.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park at 11:00AM. You can also view the service at: www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial
