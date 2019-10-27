|
Richard Alvin Poe
1924 - 2019
Richard Alvin Poe was born December 27, 1924 in Akron, Ohio to Stephen and Grace Poe and died on October 25, 2019. He was 94 years old.
Dick married Thelma Alice Peglow on May 16, 1947 and together they raised three girls: Lynn Ann, Patti Jean, and Sheri Ellen.
Dick began his career with the Army Air Corps in the Pacific during World War II. He was deployed during the Korean Conflict. He served two tours in Vietnam, each time earning a Bronze Star for meritorious service. He was an Airbone Jumpmaster and retired from the Army after 25 years of service, achieving what was the highest warrant officer rank at that time, Chief Warrant Officer 4.
Upon retirement, Dick began a second career as a psychotherapist. He was a lifelong learner and constant reader of nonfiction; a Bible scholar and evangelical atheist. He dabbled in archery, yoga, and meditation before they were mainstream, and never went anywhere without fishing gear in the trunk of his car. He designed and tied his own flies.
Dick and Thelma adopted and raised their grandson, AJ, and devoted their early retirement years to RV travels and volunteering at AJ's school. Dick was enormously proud when AJ received an appointment to West Point, and when he became an Army officer.
In 2005, Dick and Thelma left their Tampa home of 37 years to be closer to family in Salt Lake City. Thelma died of Alzheimer's disease 9 years later.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; daughter Lynn Ann; and siblings Elaine, Fern, Dale, and Lila. He is survived by sisters Ruth (John) Edenhart and Linda Sunder, of Pennsylvania; daughters Patti Woodward and Sheri Bernard (Michael) of Salt Lake City; and grandchildren Aaron Michael (AJ) Poe (Erin) of Tampa; Charles Richard Bernard and Flora Lee Bernard of Salt Lake City.
Per Dick's request, his ashes will be comingled with Thelma's, in what he described as "one last dance." These will be disbursed in a private family ceremony at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019