|
|
1930 ~ 2019
Richard V. Anderson, 88, of Kearns, passed away on, Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born July 13, 1930 in Salt Lake City, UT to Virgil E. and Sunday C. Anderson. He married the love of his life V. Darlene Anthony on October 27, 1949.
Dick proudly served in the U.S. Navy followed by the Utah Air National Guard for a combined 39 years of service to our country. He passed a lot of gas in his years of service as a boom operator; he was responsible for transferring fuel from one aircraft to another during flight. In later years he enjoyed attending the air shows and sharing his vast knowledge of all of the aircrafts.
He was an active member with the Teamsters Local #222 serving as President in the Retired Teamsters, and worked for 36 years at P.I.E. often taking extra shifts or working holidays to help provide for his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He had a love for square dancing with his wife, golfing, gardening, working on models. If he wasn't out in the backyard working on a project, he was downstairs fixing something or putting together a model. During the holidays he was busy making candy.
He is survived by his wife Darlene; and children Gary (Robin) Anderson, Sonnet (Keith) Petersen, Dawnene Turner, Richard (Lori) Anderson; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister Nancy Shingleton and sister in law Donna Kresser. He is preceded in death by both parents; sisters Virginia and Anna Mae; brother Jerry; brother-in-law Delbert; and sister-in-law DeOn; son Terry; daughter Cindy Conrad; and grandson Aaron Case.
Per his wishes there will be no services held and in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to .
Dick is on his way to London to visit the Queen....and all of this is not a true story.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019