Richard Arlo Hendry
May 19, 1935 ~ Oct 15, 2019
Richard Arlo Hendry passed away on October 15, 2019 in St George, Utah. He was born May 19, 1935 in Nampa, Idaho to Walter Gordon and Evelyn Nelson Hendry. On July 9, 1971 he married Marilyn Plowgian in the Salt Lake Temple.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn and their two children, Kyle and Steve, and his grandchildren Caleb, Madelyn, Kali and Tyler Hendry. He is also survived by his first wife, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his brother Ronald Hendry, and his children and their families and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Green Valley 1st Ward - 511 S Valley View Dr., St George, Utah. Visitations will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hughes Mortuary - 1037 East 700 South, St George, Utah and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services on Saturday at the Green Valley 1st Ward.
To leave condolences and view full obituary visit: www.hughesmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian fund. www.ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarian-services
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019