Richard Bishop
1937 ~ 2019
Carl Richard Bishop, 81 of Sandy, Utah, left this earth surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Richard was born in Mutual, Utah near Helper to Bernice Eilizabeth Graham Bishop and Willie Henry Bishop on November 8, 1937. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Steadman Bishop; children, Kjersti Jarman (Todd), Wayne Bishop (Shawni), Kimberlee Robbins; 11 grandchildren (1 deceased). Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Crescent 30th Ward, 11000 S. 85 E. There will be a viewing at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, Utah from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on April 8th and preceding the services from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates, West Jordan, Utah.
For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019