Richard C. Nielsen
4/9/1947 ~ 6/3/2019
Richard C. Nielsen died peacefully at home. Thankfully, he is no longer fighting cancer and other health complications. Survived by his loving wife Annie, her son Jacob Hoopes (Heidi), his daughter Adrianna Tolley (Kraig), grandchildren Dylan (Luz), Wyatt, Ethan & great granddaughter, Katherine, arriving in July. Richard was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Richard Lee Nielsen and Nedra Farr (both deceased). He was the eldest of 6 children. Sisters: Kathryn Nielsen, Carolyn Paddock, Marianne Harmon (Craig), Brothers: Douglas Nielsen (deceased) and Steven Nielsen (Tamara). A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 3pm at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park Chapel, Bluffdale, Utah. All are welcome. For complete obituary and details please visit www.kramerfamilyfuneral.com/obituaries
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 7, 2019