Richard Charles Blair
1933 ~ 2020
Devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle, Richard C. Blair, 86 of South Jordan, Utah, passed away peacefully with three of his children by his side on April 30, 2020. Richard is survived by his children Richard C. Blair, Jr. of El Paso, TX, Brenda Uffens (Greg) of St. George, UT, Kenny Blair (Adaire) of Farmington, UT, David Blair (Michelle) of South Jordan, UT, brother Tom Blair (JoAnn) of SLC, UT, and sister Ruth Case of Oregon; 13 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, May 8th at Larkin Sunset Gardens; 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT. The family regrets, that due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the viewing, services, and interment are restricted to family members only. The story of his wonderful life and all his adventures can be found at www.larkincares.com. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2020