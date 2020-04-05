|
|
Richard Charles Ekins
1950 ~ 2020
Richard Charles Ekins, 69, died April 1, 2020 in Provo, Utah, of causes unrelated to Covid-19. He was born Sept. 11, 1950, SLC, Utah, to V. Ross Ekins, Jr. and Soni Orme Ekins. Although he dealt with behavioral health issues in his later years, Richard enjoyed a loving relationship with connected family members and friends. A "gentle giant," Richard will be remembered for his captivating laugh and wonderful sense of humor as well as his often whimsical metal sculptures. Like his father, he had a passion for fishing. An Eagle Scout, Richard graduated from Skyline H.S. in 1969, attended the U and received degrees from SLCC in business management ('73) and welding ('95). He is survived by former spouses Susan Kay Howell and Janice Stuart; his children, Rikki Su Nash and Amanda Payne; his grandchildren RyLee, MayCee, and BayLee Nash and Tyler, Lexie and Katelyn Payne; his brothers, Roger, David and James and his mother. No memorial services will be possible, but Richard will long remain a fond memory among those who knew and loved him. "'Til we meet again."
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020