Richard Petersen Coleman
1947 ~ 2020
On a gorgeous, crisp, fall evening our devoted and loving husband, dad, papa, brother, and son, Richard Petersen Coleman passed away after suffering from a catastrophic stroke.
Rich was born in Salt Lake City on September 29, 1947, to Selma and Weldon Coleman. He was the baby of a family of 7 which included siblings: Robert, Leon, Lila, Donald, David, and Phillip.
He was a bright, active boy and spent his childhood playing in his downtown neighborhood, making good, old-fashioned mischief. His teenage years would be spent skiing in his blue jeans at Alta Ski Resort.
He attended South High where he met his High School sweetheart, love of his life, and wife of 52 years, Charlene Hardy. Proving the saying "opposites attract" this pair shared a beautiful life, love, and bond that truly lasted the test of time. Together, they had 3 children: Austin (Danielle), Tyler (Christie), and Amanda (Sean McKeown). They also had 4 grandchildren, who were the light of Rich's life: Henry, Camille, Teddy, and Preston. Rich truly shined as a loving Papa and cherished every moment he spent with his little buddies.
Rich lived his life for his wife, children, and grandchildren. As his kids grew, Rich spent countless hours at baseball and football fields as well as dance recitals, never missing a special event!
Professionally, Rich built an incredible career in the banking industry where he worked up the ranks to Senior Vice President and Credit Administrator. He was a respected boss, mentor, and colleague. Rich had an innate business acumen and a keen eye for detail. His career took him traveling across the United States, and he worked tirelessly to provide for his family, always making sure they wanted for nothing.
Rich was a true gentleman and always looked the part. On a lazy Saturday afternoon, he could be found doing yard work, shirt tucked in with a leather belt. He sported a comb in his back pocket and a lifelong mustache. He was always dapper with nary a hair out of place.
A stoic man of few words, Rich was honest to the core, devoted, and loved nothing more than being with his family. Whether it was Memorial Day trips to St. George and Mesquite, beach getaways to Mexico, traveling to see the Utes play, or his grandkids dragging him through Disneyland (oh baby!), Rich was happy as long as his family was happy.
Rich's other loves were the University of Utah football games, cool cars, and nice whiskey. All would agree, he enjoyed the finer things in life.
Beloved by his family including many nieces and nephews and a brood of Hardy in-laws who took him under their wing, whether he liked it or not, Rich's gentle giant presence will be deeply missed.
His adoring family will always keep him in their hearts with only the most wonderful of memories, knowing he can finally be at peace: walking, skiing, and sipping a cocktail on the veranda. Honey, Dad, Papa...we love you forever!
For all who would like to join a celebration of Rich's life on Saturday, November 7th at 11am, please follow the zoom meeting invite: Meeting ID: 890 5723 3586 Passcode: 497760
In lieu of flowers, donations to Spectrum Academy https://spectrumacademy.salsalabs.org/websitegeneraldonations/index.html
in honor of Rich's Grandson, Henry, or to Planned Parenthood https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/cOJVhOyrzkq4uBcxVekXFA2?sourceid=1000065&affiliateID=091730&_ga=2.138124336.1437455888.1604378183-967657804.1604378183
in honor of Char, would be greatly appreciated.