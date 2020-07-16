Our dear Richard Dahlen Brimley Jr., passed away unexpectedly, July 6, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida. "Rich" was born April 17, 1950, in Salt Lake City, UT, to parents Richard D. Brimley and Carma Vera Mathews Brimley. He was the oldest of seven children who were born into this joyful family.
"Richie" went to Rose Park Elementary until the family moved to Bountiful, UT, in 1959. He attended Boulton and Hannah Holbrook elementary schools, Bountiful Jr. High and Bountiful High School (class of '68). Rich was short in stature but big in personality and had many friends. He enjoyed participating in school productions, acapella choir and science classes. He played banjo in The Barrel House Five rag-time group, which appeared on the Eugene Jelesnik Show and at Lagoon. He served in the Southern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gainesville, FL ('69 - '71). He then attended the University of Utah and graduated with a B. S. in geology (1980). He married a darling blonde Bountiful girl, Marla Miller on Oct. 29, 1973, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Rich and Marla were blessed with two children, Robyn Fawn and Bruce Richard.
Rich recently retired from a career as an environmental scientist, for which he was honored as a Sterling Who's Who. Rich and Marla bought a home in Magna, where he worked for AMAX Corp. Rich then took employment at USPCI ('89 - '94) and the family moved to West Bountiful where they lived for 10 years and made many friends. He was also employed at Energy Solutions ('94 - '96) and Mountain States Analytical ('96 - 2000), where he received "The Giant" award. The family moved to Richland, WA where he worked for ATG (2000 - '02). A job opportunity as a senior research scientist for Perma-Fix Environmental Services took Rich and his family to Gainesville, FL (2002 - '13), where they currently reside. Rich later commuted to Atlanta, GA to serve as a wastewater treatment plant manager for Hepco, LLC.
Rich loved the Lord and faithfully served in many church callings including Elder's Quorum president and teacher, Sunday School president, and second counselor in the bishopric. He and Marla were also ordinance workers in the Orlando Temple.
Richard loved fishing in the ocean, gardening and barbecuing, but most of all he loved his family. He liked to restore furniture and could fix anything. Rich was a voracious reader and a walking encyclopedia. He was a positive influence on everyone and was patient, loving, helpful, kind and appreciated beauty in nature. He played the five-string banjo and encouraged his children to play instruments. Together they treated others to mini bluegrass music concerts.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Edith Joy. He is survived by his wife and children, Rhonda (Stephen) Greenwood, Todd (Kim) Brimley, Peggy (Jerry) Wilson, Jeffrey Brimley, Sandra (Steve) Graves, and he leaves behind many relatives who miss him dearly.
There will be a graveside service on July 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bountiful Cemetery, where he will be interred. The family requests wearing a mask to the services, which will also be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary
at 10:30 a.m. MST. Condolences may be shared at www.russonmortuary.com
. A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the family at https://gf.me/u/yf4zsw
.
"We love you, Dad!"