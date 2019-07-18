|
|
Richard Dale Gillespie
1929 ~ 2019
Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away July 17th, 2019.
Born January 27th, 1929 in Eureka, UT, and lived in Salt Lake for most of his life. He married Shirley Cook Gillespie February 4th, 1955, celebrated 57 years of marriage together before Shirley's passing on August 11th, 2012. Previously married to Patricia Sullivan Thatcher. He worked many jobs throughout his life, but spent 22 years helping people in recovery as the Director of The Haven. Richard is survived by his daughter Leisa Stevens, son Bradley Gillespie, daughter-in-law Paula Springer; Rick (Tina) Thatcher, and Kathy Thatcher, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Lynn Gillespie, 6 siblings and parents Robert and Florence Gillespie.
Dick was a wonderful husband, grandfather and father, who began his lifelong recovery from alcoholism in 1971. He spent the last 47 years of his life helping others find their path to recovery as well.
A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, July 20, at 1 pm to 4 pm at St Vincent De Paul 1385 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. There will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate a donation of money or time to the recovery program of your choice.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 18 to July 19, 2019