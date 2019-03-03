|
|
Richard "Dick" May
1925 ~ 2019
Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Richard "Dick" Dale May, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019. Dick was born on August 3rd, 1925 to Harold Samuel May and Sybil Sellers May Smith in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Murray High School and attended the University of Utah. He married his beloved Joan Maxwell on January 31st, 1949 in Salt Lake City and they were married for nearly 67 years before Joan passed away in January 2016.
He loved the great outdoors and spending time with his family and friends hiking, camping, and fishing. He was a dedicated fan of the University of Utah and Utah Jazz and enjoyed attending, watching, and listening to U of U and Jazz games for many years. His career was in the grocery industry and he spent decades working and managing stores in the Pacific Northwest and Utah.
He had wonderful stories of his childhood, his friends and family, and would laugh as he recounted the crazy adventures he had. Above all else, he loved his family greatly and worked very hard to care for everyone who knew him. He will always be in our hearts and we will cherish his beautiful memory.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, sibling Kenneth (Vera) May, and his wife Joan. He is survived by his children: Randy (Vicki) May, Kim (Fred) McGregor, Kelly M. Young, Tami M. Casper, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing.
Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019