Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copperhills Stake Center
6710 W 4145 S.
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Copperhills Stake Center
6710 W 4145 S.
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Copperhills Stake Center
6710 W 4145 S.
View Map
Richard Dallas (Dick) North


Richard Dallas (Dick) North


1938 - 2019 Obituary
Richard Dallas (Dick) North Obituary
Richard (Dick) Dallas North
1938~2019
West Valley City, UT-Richard (Dick) Dallas North, was born to Dallas Warren and Mary Smith North on October 7, 1938. He passed away May 19, 2019 due to heart failure. He left this world at home surrounded by his loved ones.
A viewing will be held on May 28 from 6-8 PM and May 29 10-10:45 prior to the funeral services at 11 AM at Copperhills Stake Center, 6710 W 4145 S. Funeral under the direction of Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. To view the complete obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/richard-dick-dallas-north/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019
