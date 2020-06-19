1947 ~ 2020

Richard Douglas Williams (Doug), 72, of Draper and St. George, Utah, passed away on June 16, 2020 from complications due to Type 1 diabetes.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Jean, and his sister, Beth. He is survived by Jill, his wife of 31 years. He is also survived by his older sister, Jan, his 6 stepchildren-Teri, David (Renee), Vicki (Guy), Greg (Chris), Stefanie (Bob), and Tyson (Vanessa)-as well as 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Doug received his BS from Colorado State University and went on to receive an MBA from the University of Colorado. He worked as the Vice President and General Manager for Mail-Well Envelope Company in Utah and Washington state.

He loved outdoor activities and particularly enjoyed boating on Lake Washington while living in Seattle. After taking an early retirement, Doug and Jill returned to Utah to be near family. He had many adventures sailing on the Great Salt Lake. He loved the numerous family trips to Bear Lake. He was also a huge Utes fan.

Being born with a strong work ethic, Doug went onto work as a courier for IHC and enjoyed doing that until his passing.

Doug received great enjoyment from spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and received great pleasure from lending a helping hand with anything from fixing things to helping them move, even well into his 70's.

No public services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association.



