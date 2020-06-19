Richard Douglas "Doug" Williams
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1947 ~ 2020
Richard Douglas Williams (Doug), 72, of Draper and St. George, Utah, passed away on June 16, 2020 from complications due to Type 1 diabetes.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Jean, and his sister, Beth. He is survived by Jill, his wife of 31 years. He is also survived by his older sister, Jan, his 6 stepchildren-Teri, David (Renee), Vicki (Guy), Greg (Chris), Stefanie (Bob), and Tyson (Vanessa)-as well as 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Doug received his BS from Colorado State University and went on to receive an MBA from the University of Colorado. He worked as the Vice President and General Manager for Mail-Well Envelope Company in Utah and Washington state.
He loved outdoor activities and particularly enjoyed boating on Lake Washington while living in Seattle. After taking an early retirement, Doug and Jill returned to Utah to be near family. He had many adventures sailing on the Great Salt Lake. He loved the numerous family trips to Bear Lake. He was also a huge Utes fan.
Being born with a strong work ethic, Doug went onto work as a courier for IHC and enjoyed doing that until his passing.
Doug received great enjoyment from spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and received great pleasure from lending a helping hand with anything from fixing things to helping them move, even well into his 70's.
No public services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved