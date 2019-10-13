|
|
Richard Duane Henderson
5/4/1952 - 10/7/2019
Our sweet father, PAPA, brother and friend Rich Henderson passed away peacefully at his home on October 7, 2019. Rich was born on May 4, 1952 to Duane and Lucille Henderson in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please join us in a celebration of life for Rich on Friday October 18, 2019 at 5:30 PM at the The Rock Church located at 11630 700 E, Draper UT 84020.
Following the service we will gather at the Break Bar in West Valley at 3396 Decker Lake Dr. for some "Beers and Cheers for Rich" just like he would have wanted.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019