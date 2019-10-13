Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:30 PM
The Rock Church
11630 700 E
Draper, UT
Richard Duane Henderson


1952 - 2019
Richard Duane Henderson
5/4/1952 - 10/7/2019
Our sweet father, PAPA, brother and friend Rich Henderson passed away peacefully at his home on October 7, 2019. Rich was born on May 4, 1952 to Duane and Lucille Henderson in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please join us in a celebration of life for Rich on Friday October 18, 2019 at 5:30 PM at the The Rock Church located at 11630 700 E, Draper UT 84020.
Following the service we will gather at the Break Bar in West Valley at 3396 Decker Lake Dr. for some "Beers and Cheers for Rich" just like he would have wanted.
To leave online condolences or to view the complete obituary visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
