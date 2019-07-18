Home

Interment
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:30 PM
Redwood Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Richard Dunn Obituary
Richard E. Dunn
1934 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Richard Eugene Dunn passed away July 16, 2019 at his home in West Valley City, Utah. Richard was born November 26, 1934 to George and Lily (nee Mooney) Dunn in Price, Utah. Richard was the eldest son of four children. He enlisted in the Marine Corps during the Korean War in which time he met and married his wife, Yae Kashiwazaki in Tokyo, Japan. Richard is survived by his wife, Yae, three children, Kathleen Andersen (Neil), Christopher Dunn (Heidi), and Terri Jean Dunn (Rob). He had 12 grandchildren, Candice (Rob), Jennifer (Tony), Jared, Erik, Abbygeal (Cole), Dylan (Kiersten), Aspen, Hanako, Jaren, Remy, Logan, and Sydnie. He is survived also by his sister, Patricia Arlean Brady (Mike). He is preceded in death by his parents, older sister, Jacqueline Helen Dunn and his younger brother, Bobbie DeWain Dunn. Richard loved his family and country. He served in the Marine Corps, Air National Guard and Army National Guard retiring as a Master Sergeant.
A viewing will take place Thursday July 18, 2019 at 2:30 PM with interment to follow at 3:30 at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 18, 2019
