Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springer Turner Funeral Home - Richfield
260 North 400 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435)896-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Hood


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Hood Obituary
1922 ~ 2020
Centerfield, Utah -Our beloved, Richard Edward Hood, age 97, passed away March 27, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born December 18, 1922 in Ottawa, Kansas, a son of Jesse and Cora Maude Fabert Hood.
Richard met Eva MacNaughton while he was in the CC Camp in Heber City, Utah. They were married June 2, 1942 in Provo, Utah. They were married for 62 years and she died November 3, 2006.
During 1943-45, Richard was stationed in Foggia, Italy during World War II. He flew as a Gunner on B-17's. He was called again to serve his country in 1950 for the Korean War. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and was a Gunner on B-29's. He completed 10 missions and received a 4 Cluster Air Medal. He also received a good conduct medal and several more for his service. He was Honorably discharged.
Richard married Tammy Nielson June 22, 2011 in Provo, Utah.
He worked as a roofing contractor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Richard is survived by a daughter, Marsha Wilson of Hurricane; a sister, Irene Shepherd of California and his wife, Tammy Nielson of Centerfield.
Burial was in the Memorial Holladay Cemetery in Holladay, Utah under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
Online guest book at: www.springerturner.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -