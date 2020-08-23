Richard Theodore Erickson

1922-2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Richard Theodore Erickson, age 97, passed at home August 18, 2020. He was born in Salt lake City, Utah September 28, 1922 to Albert Arthur Erickson and Anna Verna Wilcox. He was the blonde, curly-haired youngest of six children. He enjoyed the love in his family and exciting experiences as a youth. Richard met Elma Adams at High School and they later married on October 25, 1942. He served in WWII with the Army Air Corp in Europe and was a devoted veteran. After the war, Richard worked for the Bureau of Reclamation where he steadily advanced in his career. After retirement, Richard was asked to assist in the development of fiscal procedures for the Job Corps, the Young Adult Conservation Corps and the Youth Corps. He traveled throughout the U.S and to Guam, Japan and Hawaii to teach procedures for these programs. Sometimes Elma joined him. Richard loved their home in St. George where they wintered as snowbirds playing cards with friends and becoming an avid golfer. Richard's words to Elma describe their relationship and their example. "I love being us, and the way we're just ourselves, comfortable with our own little ways of doing things; not needing a lot to make us happy, but just being together, loving each other and the life we share. Even after all this time, you are my life, and you are the one I'll always love." They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on August 24, 1966. Richard is survived by their three children, Vaughn R. (Linda) Erickson, Cheryl Ethington and Nancy (Milt) Heilmann, 26 grandchildren, 70 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Elma, his sisters, Verna Merle (Woodruff), Bertha Mary Erickson, Anna Margaret (Wallace), Leslie Leona (Stout) and his brother, Franklin Albert Erickson. He was loved and respected by family and many friends, and active in Church. Words can't express enough how we feel about Him - his Christ-like acceptance of others, the support he graciously gave and how much he loved us will last in our memories. Thank you, dad!

Services for Richard will be Saturday August 29, 2020 at 11am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT with a viewing one hour prior.



