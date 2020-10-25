1953 ~ 2020
Rick was born July 28, 1953 in Dinkeyville, UT, and grew up in Salt lake City. Rick fully enjoyed life and was driven to achieve and to share. Sadly, cancer has silenced his music. A virtuoso banjo player, Rick performed bluegrass with musicians locally and abroad. Groups included The Rick Martinez Band, Holdin' Out, Prairie Dogs, and recently, The Red Desert Ramblers Bluegrass Band. He was Utah Banjo Player of the Year, and was awarded The Int'l Bluegrass Music Assoc. best player of 5-string banjo, stating, "With a clean, precise, dynamic style, 30 years steeped in traditional and progressive bluegrass music." Rick's motto was 'Pickin' & Grinnin' and his bumper stick read, "Bluegrass Music-Finger Pickin' Good".
Rick was also three-time winner of State Championship Wrestling at East High School, a trophy-winning motocross racer, great skier, master on guitar and fiddle, and he won interstate Western Swing dance competitions with wife, RoLayne. A successful businessman, he owned Rick's Cycle Parts. Like his Dad, Phoenix Alexander is now a masterful guitarist/musician.
Rick is preceded by RoLayne Baldwin, his parents, Juan Fidel from Llano Largo, NM and Teodora Lujan Martinez from Placita, NM, his sister Lora, and brother Trinidad. He leaves behind Phoenix Alexander (RoLayne), Richard "Ricky" Fidel, adopted son Bill, and stepson Alex (Hope Floyd). His siblings are Enor Martinez (Josie), Nelia, Beverly, Bernice (John), Marie and Carol. His nephews and nieces cherish their fun memories of play wrestling with Uncle Rick and hearing his hearty chuckles. His warm smile and dry sense of humor will be missed by all.
Rick died on October 19 and is buried at the Pleasant Green Cemetery in Magna. Please leave your condolences: www.legacy.com