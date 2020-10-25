1/1
Richard Fidel "Rick" Martinez
1953 ~ 2020
Rick was born July 28, 1953 in Dinkeyville, UT, and grew up in Salt lake City. Rick fully enjoyed life and was driven to achieve and to share. Sadly, cancer has silenced his music. A virtuoso banjo player, Rick performed bluegrass with musicians locally and abroad. Groups included The Rick Martinez Band, Holdin' Out, Prairie Dogs, and recently, The Red Desert Ramblers Bluegrass Band. He was Utah Banjo Player of the Year, and was awarded The Int'l Bluegrass Music Assoc. best player of 5-string banjo, stating, "With a clean, precise, dynamic style, 30 years steeped in traditional and progressive bluegrass music." Rick's motto was 'Pickin' & Grinnin' and his bumper stick read, "Bluegrass Music-Finger Pickin' Good".
Rick was also three-time winner of State Championship Wrestling at East High School, a trophy-winning motocross racer, great skier, master on guitar and fiddle, and he won interstate Western Swing dance competitions with wife, RoLayne. A successful businessman, he owned Rick's Cycle Parts. Like his Dad, Phoenix Alexander is now a masterful guitarist/musician.
Rick is preceded by RoLayne Baldwin, his parents, Juan Fidel from Llano Largo, NM and Teodora Lujan Martinez from Placita, NM, his sister Lora, and brother Trinidad. He leaves behind Phoenix Alexander (RoLayne), Richard "Ricky" Fidel, adopted son Bill, and stepson Alex (Hope Floyd). His siblings are Enor Martinez (Josie), Nelia, Beverly, Bernice (John), Marie and Carol. His nephews and nieces cherish their fun memories of play wrestling with Uncle Rick and hearing his hearty chuckles. His warm smile and dry sense of humor will be missed by all.
Rick died on October 19 and is buried at the Pleasant Green Cemetery in Magna. Please leave your condolences: www.legacy.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 24, 2020
Rick's son, Phoenix Alexander, with his mother RoLayne and siblings Emilee, Cameron, LaceyAnn &amp; friend.
Bernice Martinez
Sister
October 24, 2020
Teodora Lujan Martinez<br />Rick's mother who encouraged Rick and his siblings to achieve their dreams.
Bernice Martinez
Sister
October 24, 2020
The Red Desert Ramblers Bluegrass Band musicians Sharon Mitchell, Richard Schmeling, Steve Hewson and Dave Bates having been caring friends to Rick.
Bernice Martinez Comtock
Sister
October 24, 2020
Rick's family is proudly from northern New Mexico. He's pictured here in the 1970s with his father Fidel, sister Marie, brother Enor, nephew Vincent, Tío Jose &amp; Tía Victoriana in Llano San Juan.
I wanted to share this photo of Rick with his dad Fidel, sister Marie, brother Enor, nephew Vince, Tío Jose & Tía Victoriana in Llano San Juan. Rick's ancestors have a unique and rich history in northern New Mexico dating back to 1598. I'm so proud of how my brother Rick developed his talents with his keen intellect, creativity and discipline.
He amazed me. I am deeply missing his friendship.
Bernice Martinez Comstock
Sister
