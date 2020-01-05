|
Richard Frank Rhead
July 19, 1944 ~ December 26, 2019
Richard F. Rhead, born July 19, 1944, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Josiah Lafayette and Florence Hansen Rhead, passed away due to liver failure in Salt Lake on December 26, 2019, at 75 years of age. The youngest of four children, he attended Irving Junior High (where he met his future bride at age 14) and later attended South High and the University of Utah. He was employed for 27 years by Western and then Delta Airlines. Always the entrepreneur, he owned and operated multiple businesses before and after retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings--Janet, Elaine, and Wally. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Dillingham Rhead, whom he married on February 25, 1965; and their three children--Jill (Nikk) Bednarik, Christopher (Leisa) Rhead, and Brooke Rhead. He also leaves behind three beautiful seven-year-old granddaughters--Olivia, Danica, and MacKenzie. We would like to thank all the medical professionals at Intermountain Medical Center and St. Joseph Villa for their exceptional care, good humor, and appreciation of limerick recitals during his last few weeks of life. Here's a limerick for you, Dad: There once was a man fond of drink; imbibed lavish amounts in a wink; smart, irreverent and funny; dreamed of making big money; and a fabulous dad, we all think! Richard was an unconventional man and didn't want a funeral or any fuss after he was gone. His family would like to invite all who want to share their memories, stories, photos (or anything else) to celebrate his life on Saturday, January 18th, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. The family is requesting that this be a very casual event so please come dressed comfortably. Offer your condolences to the family at www.starksfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Richard's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020