|
|
12/27/1945 ~ 4/8/2020
There aren't enough words to describe the magnitude of love that overflowed from Richard's heart. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, strong will, courage, faith, hard work, redemption, love, and joy through the many trials he faced in his 74 years of life. Richard was the youngest of 11 children born to Lucille (Fowler) and Percy Kuhn. He enjoyed visiting with his brother Gene, and talking on the phone to his other siblings. He greatly loved his family and the memories he shared with them at the various Christmas parties and hunting trips throughout the years. You could always count him in for a game of 31.
In 1965, Richard married his high school sweetheart, Connie Mauchley. They had two children, Richard (Troy) and Traci. Richard was always a determined worker. He primarily worked in the refinery at Kennecott Copper while also working various other jobs. He maintained many friendships from his years at Kennecott. In addition to working at Kennecott, he also enjoyed working with his father-in-law, Ivan Mauchley on multiple construction sites.
Later in life, Richard began an 18 yearlong battle with cirrhosis of the liver, diabetes, neuropathy, and finally kidney failure. In his final 18 years, Richard accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He recognized his sin and called upon the name of the Lord for his salvation. Through the 18 years, Connie stayed by Richard's side and gave sacrificial love as his caregiver. He enjoyed listening to country music and the great Elvis Presley. He spent time studying his Bible and was a light to the many doctors, nurses, medical assistants, and friends that he came in contact with. You could always count on him for a good laugh, and an even better hug.
Richard is survived by his wife Connie Kuhn, children: Troy (Heather) Kuhn and Traci (Shane) Crabtree, his grandchildren: Brandon, Richard (Broch), Ashlee, and Courtney, and his granddog Winslow.
The family would like to specifically thank Dr. Roy Gandolfi and assistant Paula for the years of care they gave to Richard. Also, thank you to Dr. Clint Larsen and the staff at Intermountain Medical Center and Inspiration Hospice for your care. Details for a celebration of life will be released in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in Richard's honor.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."-2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 11, 2020