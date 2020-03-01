|
|
May 20, 1942 ~
February 22, 2020
Richard Halliday, 77, passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born May 20, 1942, to Arliene Maynes Halliday and Vernee George Halliday in Salt Lake City, Utah, Richard attended East High School and continued on to the University of Utah where he majored in English. However, one semester shy of graduation, his interests were held by the opening of his restaurant, the Five Alls. Through hands-on work as the cook, the baker, the carpenter and the manager, Richard created a Salt Lake icon that would become known for his exquisite baking, his mothers family recipes, along with his own ingenious talent for cooking. The Five Alls was a family to him, and all the employees and customers were the people he loved. He continued doing what he loved well past retirement age, and only his increased illness from pancreatic cancer finally stopped him. For 50 years he served up his dream to the people of Salt Lake City.
While best known for Five Alls, it was only one of many great accomplishments. Richard also designed and built his dream home, all the way down to designing the architectural blueprints, even though he's never had any formal training. He described himself as a Renaissance man and he truly was. Those of you who knew him also knew his sharp mind, impressive wit, and subtle sarcasm, and he could do anything he put his mind to.
Richard married the love of his life, Christina Buxton, in 1973 and they spent 22 years together. They had two daughters, Hilary and Anne. One of his greatest joys was being a parent, and then, a grandparent. His final years were spent living with his daughter Anne, her husband Jake, and his three grandkids, and Carter, Collin and Jade were the absolute loves of his life. He cared for and took care of his family with the most incredible, unconditional love, and we all benefited having him and his quiet example in our lives. I know he's the best guardian angel that we could hope for, but his loss is deeply felt.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Anne Lentz (Jake), his three grandkids, Carter, Collin and Jade, and his brother, Bruce Halliday of Monticello, Utah. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Hilary Halliday, his eldest brother, V. Ronald Halliday, and his parents, Vernee and Arliene Halliday . Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1320 S Wasatch Dr SLC, UT 84108.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020