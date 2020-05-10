Home

Richard (Dick) Hallman


1951 - 2020
Richard (Dick) Hallman Obituary
July 14,1951 ~ April 29, 2020
Dick passed away April 29, 2020 of natural causes in Kearns, UT with his daughter by his side.
He was born July 14, 1951 in SLC, UT to Jerry and Gloria Hallman.
Dick loved fishing, hunting ,Nascar and his family and friends. He is survived by his son Danny (Stephanie) Hallman, daughter Tiffany (Wyatt) Martinez, grandsons Trusten and Westen Martinez, sister Dawn (John) Barnard and brother James Hallman.
His services will be at a later date, for information please email [email protected]
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020
