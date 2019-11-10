Home

Larkin Mortuary
496 24th Street
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-5505
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
EMC Stake Center
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
EMC Stake Center
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
EMC Stake Center
3100 E. Craig Drive
View Map
Resources
Richard Jay Sorensen


1922 - 2019
Richard passed away at the age of 96 on November 5, 2019. Richard was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He faithfully served in many Stake and Ward callings. He was a veil worker at the Salt Lake Temple. He completed a mission to Denmark. A veteran of WWII, he served in the Pacific as a member of the US Navy.
Richard attended South High School and graduated from the University of Utah with a Master's degree in Educational Administration. He worked as a Principal in several Salt Lake District elementary schools. He married Mona Jeanne Nicodemus on July 27, 1955 in the Logan Temple.
He loved playing tennis and golf, as well as bowling. He especially enjoyed working as a statistician for the Utah Stars, the early Utah Jazz, and went on to take "stats" for the University of Utah football and basketball teams for 35 years. While retired, he also volunteered at the LDS Hospital on the Information Desk and drove the guest cart.
He is survived by his wife, Mona, and daughters Lisa Smith, Lori (Stephen) Blake, Laci (Jan Erik) Aase, and Lani (Kelly) Garton. He loved and enjoyed his 14 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ulrich and Fannie, and his 4 siblings Lynn A., Lincoln B., Virginia Nielsen, and Mary McInnes.
Services will be held Saturday, November 16 at 12 Noon in the EMC Stake Center, 3100 E. Craig Drive. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6-8 pm at the same location and Saturday 10:30-11:30 am. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
