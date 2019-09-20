Home

Services

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Richard John Bullock


1938 - 2019
Richard John Bullock Obituary
Richard "Dick" Bullock
1938 ~ 2019
Richard John "Dick" Bullock passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born in Bigham Canyon, Utah on March 28, 1939 to Algene and Vera Brems Bullock. He is survived by his sweetheart of 61 years, Patricia Kay Arrington, daughter Nola (Don, deceased) Roberts, son Eddie (Robyn), 5 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 AM at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.) in Sandy. A viewing will be held prior to the services beginning at 9 AM. Interment to follow at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful. For full obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019
